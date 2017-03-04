Large fire rips through North Dallas condo News Large fire rips through North Dallas condo Several residents are displaced after a large fire damaged a four story condo in North Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at the Preston Place Condos located at 6225 West Northwest Highway, around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

At least two people were rescued by firefighters and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

60 units are impacted. Crews were still on scene well into Saturday morning.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents with housing, medical needs and their pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.