North Texas dress shop that helps needy faces closure

A North Texas shop that hands out prom and special occasion dresses for free now needs a helping hand of its own.

For nearly a decade high school girls have been able to find their dream dresses at a non-profit called It's All About The Dress in North Richland Hills.

"Having this place is really helpful for people,” said Jacqueline Behneman. “I just got a job and I thought I was going to have to help pay for it. I didn't want my first paycheck to be for a dress.”

Two years ago, the organization began to give away wedding dresses to members of the military and their families.

"It makes me feel so good when a girl walks out with the perfect dress,” said owner Jamie Tillery-Wood.

Tillery-Wood started the non-profit in 2008 after reading an article in a magazine.

“I told my friends, I'm going to do that. And they said, ‘How are you going to do that?’ I said ‘I don't know, but I'm going to do it.’"

But this could be the last prom season it's available unless someone can help.

"We don't know what we're going to do,” Tillery-Wood said. “We don't get enough donations to pay rent."

It's All About The Dress had been in its storefront rent free, but a year ago a new owner bought the shopping center. They thought they were going to have to shut down then until a man heard about their story on the news.

"He came in and said I'm so mad,” Tillery-Wood said. “He said I was on the treadmill hearing about the people who were going to make you move."

He paid their rent for a year, but that's up in June.

Tillery-Wood isn't sure how she'll continue to help military brides like Cassie Brunken.

"I feel so fortunate that I came here and I'm able to save money,” Brunken said.

The shopping center’s owner said he has been charging the non-profit a deeply discounted rate of $1,600 for rent instead of $4,000.

People wanting to help can visit http://www.dressyjanie.com/ or call 817-412-0721.