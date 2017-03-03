Greg Hardy avoids prison time with plea deal on drug charge

- A troubled former Dallas Cowboy and Carolina Panther defensive end wants to repair his life.

Greg Hardy pleaded guilty Friday morning to a drug charge out of Richardson in September of last year. He’s been plagued with off-the-field problems for years, keeping him on the bench and eventually without a team.

Hardy and his attorneys were able to reach a plea deal that turned a felony drug charge into a misdemeanor with some strict conditions.

Hardy was pulled over on a traffic stop in Richardson last September. Police say they found a small amount of cocaine on him.

In court on Friday, Hardy agreed to a two-year deal that requires him to stay out of trouble, do community service and pay a $500 fine.

But even before he arrived in Dallas, the former all-pro Panther was notorious for off-the-field problems. He was involved in a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend and had multiple game suspensions by the NFL.

Hardy told FOX4 he is now focusing on his future.

"It went very well. My lawyers did an awesome job. I'm just glad I have everything behind me so I can get back to work and get back to my life,” he said. “I’ll continue to train and stay out of their way. Stay out of trouble and keep my head down."

When Hardy talked about training, he wasn’t talking about football. He is training to become a mixed martial arts fighter as seen in training in a TMZ video.

The judge warned Hardy about the consequences of failing to live up to the agreement. If he does not, he could get up to a year in jail.