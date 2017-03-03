Arlington teen discovers human remains on way to school

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 03 2017 04:54PM CST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 04:54PM CST

ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington junior high student discovered possible human remains Friday morning.

Police say a student at Ousley Junior High School was walking to school around 7:45 a.m. when he spotted a human bone near the intersection of Green Oaks Boulevard and South Collins Street.

The student brought the bone to the school, and administrator’s contacted police. They later located the decomposed body.

Arlington police are investigating but say they’ll have to wait on the medical examiner to learn more about the cause of death.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories