Domestic disturbance leads to standoff in McKinney

- Police have gathered outside an apartment complex in the Craig Ranch neighborhood of McKinney.

Images from SKY 4 show several McKinney Police Department SUVs and SWAT vehicles outside the Times Square Apartments on Collin McKinney Parkway.

A spokesman for the department said the incident around 6 a.m. started as a domestic disturbance. Someone inside the complex called 911 for help.

SWAT officers are currently trying to make contact with the suspect, who is believed to be still inside the building.

It’s not clear if there is anyone else inside the apartment, but police said there is no indication that anyone is in danger.