1 dead, others injured in Benbrook apartment fire News 1 dead, others injured in Benbrook apartment fire A deadly fire forced several people to jump from the second floor of a Benbrook apartment complex.

The fire started just after midnight at the Saint Nicholas Place Apartments & Mini Storage on Williams Street. When firefighters arrived the building was already engulfed in flames.

Two women jumped from a second floor window. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Richard Gifford also escaped out his first floor window because there were flames at his front door.

“We was in the apartment. We woke up and glass was busting. We had to go out the window to get out. It was already coming to our apartment. The smoke alarms never went off,” he said.

Gifford said the thick smoke was everywhere and parts of the floor were on fire. He had to watch where he was walking and could barely get out of the window. He said It all just happened so fast.

“The fire was really rolling out the front when we first arrived on scene. It was impossible for us to make an interior attack because of the amount of fire that was coming out,” said Benbrook Fire Chief Tommy Davis.

Davis said firefighters found a man’s body in an upstairs unit after they knocked down the flames. His name has not yet been released.

Neighbors said he was the husband of one of the injured women. Apparently after she jumped out of the window, he turned around to go back for the family's pet and did not survive.

The cause of the fire is also still under investigation. Officials said a total of eight units were destroyed and four others were damaged.