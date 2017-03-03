Suspect still at large after Fort Worth standoff News SWAT officers surround Fort Worth gas station Fort Worth police are still looking for the man who robbed a gas station and prompted a standoff Friday morning.

Police got a call around 4:30 a.m. about a robbery at the Valero near Intestate 35W and Allen Avenue. A witness came into the store and found the clerk tied up, so that witness called 911.

SWAT officers were called to the scene because police weren’t sure if the suspect was still inside the building.

Officers made their way into the gas station about 45 minutes later. FOX 4’s Saul Garza reported heard several flash bangs and then saw officers bring one person out. That was the store clerk.

“SWAT does not come in immediately unless there is a clear and present danger. So if there’s no reason to believe that someone is being held in an active hostage situation, they’ll go ahead and access the situation and make sure it’s safe to SWAT to go in and officers to go in,” said Officer Tamara Valle, a spokeswoman for the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said the robbery suspect got away and is still on the loose. They did not release a description of him.

Investigators hope to review surveillance video and talk to the clerk to find out more about the suspect.

The incident affected early morning traffic in the area, which is near John Peter Smith Hospital. The northbound I-35W service road and parts of Allen Avenue were blocked off because of the police activity.