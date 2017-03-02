Tarrant County woman convcited of voter fraud released on bond

The Mexican national convicted in Tarrant County of illegal voting and sentenced to eight years in prison was released on bond.

Maria Rose Ortega’s lawyer filed an appeal after she was sentenced to prison.

After her appeal was granted, a bond was set for $11,111.11 and ICE released the hold it had on her. She posted the bond and was released on Thursday.

The 37-year-old spoke to FOX4 two weeks ago from her jail cell and maintained her innocence.

READ MORE: Woman blames race, politics for voter fraud conviction

Prosecutors said she lied on a voter registration card saying she was a U.S. citizen.