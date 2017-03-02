DPS trooper struck by 18-wheeler in Kaufman County News DPS trooper struck by 18-wheeler in Kaufman County A DPS trooper was rushed to the hospital after his squad car was struck by an 18-wheeler in Kaufman County.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. along Highway 80 between Forney and the Dallas County line.

Officials say the DPS trooper, who has not been identified, was coming up on congested traffic when he was hit from behind by an 18-wheeler, causing him to crash into a vehicle in front of him.

The DPS trooper was taken by care-flight to a hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.