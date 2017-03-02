Woman with brain tumor will be released from ICE detention

- The Salvadorian woman who is being held in North Texas on an immigration hold could get out of jail soon to seek treatment for a brain tumor.

An immigration judge set Sara Beltran-Hernandez’s bond at $15,000 at a hearing Thursday morning. Both her attorney and the state agreed to the amount.

Beltran-Hernandez came to the United States illegally in November of 2015. She was later detained by immigration officials and was scheduled for deportation in January.

The 26-year-old woman’s case gained national attention because she has a potentially life-threatening brain tumor.

She was at Texas Health Huguley Hospital for treatment for the tumor when ICE agents removed her and brought her back to the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado. ICE said they did it because doctors determined her condition was stable.

Her attorneys asked for her release so she can have the tumor removed, but a Dallas immigration judge refused three times before Thursday. The judge considered her a flight risk.

“She's very weak and she's very frightened. She has constant pain in her head, dizzy spells, bleeding nose. She's not able to walk or to eat well. She's very scared,” said Fatma Marouf, Beltran-Hernadez' attorney with the Texas A&M Immigrant Rights Clinic.

Marouf said the $15,000 bond is actually pretty high. Typically in these types of cases it's between $8,000 and $10,000 and must be paid in full. But her family agreed to the amount because they were just relieved it was finally being considered.

A neurosurgeon who examined Beltran-Hernadez on Monday determined her tumor is benign. However, it could have the potential to grow.

She's hoping her doctors will clear her to travel so she can go to New York to be with family.