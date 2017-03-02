1 dead, 2 critically injured in Haslet shooting

- A man in Haslet shot his estranged wife and killed another man before turning the gun on himself Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 13200 block of Taylor Frances Lane. Police said 53-year-old James Morris showed up at the house unannounced.

He shot and killed 24-year-old James Brantley. He also critically injured 50-year-old Michelle Morris. Morris then shot himself.

“Mr. Morris is currently in critical condition from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this time the sheriff's office is not seeking any other suspects in this case,” said Haslet PD Senior Chief Mike Simonds.

Police said Morris and his wife were separated. She got a protective order against him in February after he assaulted Brantley.

The Morris' three children were home at the time, but were not hurt. The two who are juveniles are now staying with relatives.