Police searching for Dallas sex assault suspect

- A woman was raped while walking to her car from her north Dallas apartment Wednesday morning.

According to Dallas police, it happened around 9 a.m. in a parking garage in the 7900 block of Forest Lane. The woman said the man came up behind her, forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The man ran off near Forest Lane and the North Central Expressway. Police searched the area but could not find him.

He’s described as a 20 to 25-year-old black male who is about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hoodie with dark pants.

The woman believes he may be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Assaults Unit at 214-671-3593 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.