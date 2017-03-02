Mumps outbreak reported at Cedar Hill High School

- Students at one Dallas County school will be offered a free booster shot because of a mumps outbreak.

Health officials said at least 23 students and staff members from Cedar Hill High School, south of Dallas, have the mumps. The health department is also looking into nine other cases.

All of the diagnosed students were vaccinated, but Dallas County Health and Human Services said the vaccine is only 88 percent effective after two doses.

The health department is now recommending that everyone at the school get a third booster dose of the MMR vaccine. Workers will set up a clinic at the school Friday to offer students and staff free booster shots.

Mumps can spread as an infected person coughs, sneezes or shares food. Symptoms are similar to the flu and include fever, headaches, swollen salivary glands, fatigue, muscle aches and a loss of appetite.

"When you have kids who play together at sports events and activities, of course there could be more cases. But parents should watch and observe their kids and if they have any of those symptoms and make sure that you check in with your primary physician," said Zach Thompson, the Dallas County health director.

Cedar Hill High School said it called parents after the first few cases were confirmed last month and the campus was thoroughly cleaned.