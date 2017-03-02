Police chase prisoner in stolen police SUV

- Grand Prairie police are investigating how a prisoner was able to steal a police SUV and lead officers on a chase before crashing into a creek Thursday.

The chase started in Dallas around midnight after the prisoner was released from Parkland Hospital and an officer put him in the back of the police SUV.

The Grand Prairie officer turned to bring the prisoner’s wheelchair back to the hospital and saw the SUV driving away.

Other officers chased the stolen vehicle for about 30 minutes. The prisoner eventually lost control and crashed into a creek in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City.

Luis Alarcon Jr. was arrested again and taken to the Grand Prairie jail. He’s now facing felony charges for evading arrest and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police are trying to determine if the officer violated any policies.