Thief breaks into 25 cars in McKinney neighborhood News Thief breaks into 25 cars in McKinney neighborhood McKinney police say surveillance video is the one clue they have in a series of car break-ins that happened in the same neighborhood in one night.

In total, 25 vehicles were targeted. And police say they all could've easily been prevented.

The break-ins happened overnight Sunday and into the early morning hours on Monday.

Police believe the surveillance video shows the thief walking car to car in the Virginia Parkland neighborhood near Stonebridge and 380, looking over his shoulder before testing door handles.

Homeowners say a handgun, cash and prescription drugs were among the items taken. Each of the 25 cars had one thing in common — police say they were all unlocked.

"It's unexpected. You just wouldn't expect that kind of a crime spree here,” said resident Marcus Mueller. "At least they didn't smash anybody's windows or anything. Maybe that's good that they were unlocked. Maybe they would've done more damage."

But police say that's not the right attitude. Video shows the thief try to get into a car that is locked and then walk away.

Police say some will only go for the easy targets, so people should always take their belongings and lock their cars.

Mueller thinks that's what prevented him from being a victim.

"It certainly makes you want to step up and lock your doors, maybe take out all your expensive items,” he said.

Police say it's an unusually high number of break-ins, especially for the area. The surveillance video is the best lead detectives have on the person who committed these crimes.