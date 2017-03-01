Rockwall PD holds fundraiser for 11-year-old battling cancer

- The Rockwall Police Association and a local restaurant teamed up to help out a family in need. The goal is to raise money while serving up a great time.

11-year-old Alex Kiker is currently battling cancer. His family needs thousands of dollars for her treatments, so Rockwall police and friends took over Joe Willy’s Restaurant to bus tables serve food and some even shaved their head.

For two hours straight, the line to order food at the restaurant stretched outside the door and down the sidewalk. The tip jars on the table overflowed with money to help a little girl battling a big disease.

For 12-year-old Presley Blunt, the fundraiser is personal. Presley and her buddies got a quick lesson in serving food from the owner of Joe Willy's in Rockwall.

Soon after the grills fired up, the crowd poured in all to support Presley’s best friend, Alex.

“It’s awesome and crazy just how supportive everyone is,” Alex said.

The 11-year-old was recently diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I guess at the beginning it was the scariest just finding out how sick she was,” said her mom, Brandi Kiker.

Alex's immune system is so weak from the chemotherapy, she has to be home schooled.

“It’s not really that easy because all of your friends are at school and you’re at home,” she said. “But they still really include me in everything, make it easier.”

For just a few hours, Alex got to be a carefree kid again, hanging with her friends and Rockwall police officers who organized this event. Some, like Officer Benton Brumit, let Alex shave his head in a show of solidarity.

“We’re just jumping off that boat with her,” he said. “And no matter what, just going ahead and doing it.”

It’s an overwhelming gesture from the community that keeps Alex moving forward.

Alex’s mom says she has one more round of chemotherapy to go. If the PET scan comes back clear, Alex can get the port taken out and go back to school.

Rockwall police’s goal for Wednesday’s fundraiser is to raise $10,000.

GoFundMe Link: https://www.gofundme.com/kiker-kicks-cancer