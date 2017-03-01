Smoking now banned in Dallas city parks

Smoking is now banned in all Dallas city parks.

The new rule does not apply to city golf courses, the Arboretum or the State Fair of Texas -- which has its own smoking regulations.

The city council approved the ordinance last November and it went into effect on Wednesday.

One person at Cole Park in Oak Lawn said they liked the ordinance, but wasn't bothered by smokers.

“Actually, in the parks it really wouldn't affect me that much. If I walked by it and got a whiff of it I probably wouldn't like it but I'm not a proponent either way I guess I'm neutral on that.”

Violators could be fined up to $200.