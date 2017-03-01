DPD searching for new home for reality-based training

- Dallas police rely heavily on training. And in May, one of their primary buildings for their reality-based training will be gone. The department is now searching for a new home.

Before police officers encounter real-life dangerous situations, they go through reality-based training. The emphasis in the training is de-escalation, reminding officers how to use time, distance and reasoning before taking action.

The problem is the old abandoned school where the training has been held is being sold in May.

Deputy Chief Jeff Cotner briefed city council on potential plans for a mini-training village that would bring even more reality to the training.

"It will have structures, physical structures, streets and lights and protection perimeter around it,” he said. “It will look like a city, and it will act like a city for the officers when they are placed in training.”

Chief Cotner says reality-based training saves lives, reinforces good practices and saves taxpayers money in the long run. The reality now is finding money to build a new location.

Nothing is finalized, but one area that police say would be well suited for the training is in the Cadillac Heights area where the city recently purchased land.