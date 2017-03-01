Barbara Bush speaks at Planned Parenthood fundraiser

- Pro-life protesters have gathered outside the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth where Barbara Bush is speaking to at a sold-out Planned Parenthood luncheon.

Bush is the keynote speaker for the event because she is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, an organization that advocates health equality. In the past, she has also worked with the Smithsonian Institute, Red Cross, UNICEF and UN World Food Programme.Programme.

The luncheon is actually a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, with proceeds reportedly going toward healthcare and health education for people in Central and North Texas.

A representative for the organization said many people, especially women, are concerned about the future of healthcare because of government funding cuts. Donations have actually doubled since the election. Volunteer efforts have also skyrocketed.

Meanwhile, demonstrators from Students for Life of America, Pro-Life Waco, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas’ Pro-Life Committee, the Prestonwood Pregnancy Center in Dallas and the Texas Pro-Life Action Team said they felt they needed to show their support for women who have been betrayed by the abortion industry.

“While children aren't beholden to their parents' ideals, values and moral views, it is disappointing that Barbara Bush, daughter of President George W. Bush, is keynoting a Planned Parenthood fundraiser, especially since her father held clearly anti-abortion public stances,” they said in a release.

The group said there is no amount of good that can make up for the hundreds of thousands of innocent lives lost because of Planned Parenthood every year.