Prosecutors: Price carrying $2K when searched

A car search, credit cards and cash dominated testimony Wednesday in the John Wiley Price corruption trial.

The government is trying to show the tangle of business and money between Price, his long-time assistant Daphney Fain and lobbyist Kathy Nealy.

In June 2011, the FBI searched their offices and cars at Commissioners Court. Price had more than $2,000 in cash on him when agents searched him.

Prosecutors said Fain also had credit cards in Price’s name, Price had card in Fain and Nealy’s name on him and in his vehicle.

“The government is building the case of… ‘If you are a county official how do you have those luxury cars? Why do you as a commissioner have a credit card in the name of somebody else? Why do you have that much cash and why do you have other items that obviously do not belong to you?’” said Nick Oberheiden, an attorney with the Oberheiden Law Group.

The trial is expected to take several months.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has been tweeting live updates from the courtroom -- twitter.com/shaunrabbfox4.