Wrong-way driver causes 2 crashes in Fort Worth News Wrong-way driver causes 2 crashes in Fort Worth A wrong-way driver may have caused two car accidents in south Fort Worth. One involved a Fort Worth police officer.

- A wrong-way driver may have caused two car accidents in south Fort Worth. One involved a Fort Worth police officer.

The officer was driving on Interstate 35W near Highway 121 around midnight Wednesday. He had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting a small silver car that was going the wrong way.

The officer was hit from behind by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A few minutes later a woman in a small silver car crashed into another vehicle just south of Seminary Drive.

The man driving the other vehicle described seeing headlights and swerving just before the impact. He said he was ejected from the vehicle, but only suffered minor injuries. He believes he is lucky to be alive.

The woman in the silver car was injured and taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Police closed all northbound lanes of the highway to investigate the crash.