Students are making music and history at the same time at TCU.

"The Horned Tones" and "License to Trill" are preparing for an upcoming regional competition in Los Angeles.

A few years ago the school had no a cappella groups. Now, a win in Los Angeles would have the groups move on to the next level in New York.

"The Horned Tones" are a male only group, while "License to Trill" is men and women.

The groups each have 12 minutes to perform three song mash-ups along with choreography.