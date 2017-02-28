Activist Shaun King invited to speak at TCU

- Civil rights activist Shaun King is in Fort Worth for a couple speaking engagements on Tuesday, including one at TCU.

The Fort Worth mother, who called police about a neighbor but ended up getting arrested, will also speak with King at Como Missionary Baptist Church.

Shaun King is in town on an invitation to speak at TCU. But before that, he will have a community meeting at the Fort Worth church.

Shaun king started the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier in the day, he met with Jacqueline Craig whose case has drawn national attention.

King was first to post Fort Worth Officer William Martin's body cam video of the viral arrest. He said he received the video through an anonymous link.

After the body cam video was leaked, charges against Craig and her adult daughter were dropped and the neighbor she accused of choking her 8-year-old son was given a citation for assault.

“For her, this is not a link to click on or a video to watch. This is her life,” King said. “She's still deeply traumatized by what happened to her son and what happened to her daughters.”

Craig and her attorney have said from the beginning they want Martin fired and her neighbor charged with a felony and jailed.

After the community meeting, King will be at TCU for a lecture at 8:30 p.m.