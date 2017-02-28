Fort Worth ISD mulls 'welcoming schools' resolution for immigrants

The Fort Worth ISD School Board will consider the approval of a resolution Tuesday night to designate all Fort Worth schools as welcoming and safe no matter one’s immigration status.

The resolution in part reads, "Whereas we want our community to feel that schools and classrooms are safe welcoming and inclusive places for all students and all families regardless of their immigration status.”

Supporters of the resolution say it basically says no student will have to worry about discrimination based on their parent’s immigration status.

The Tarrant County Republican Party has urged its members to take a close look at the resolution and show up and speak at the meeting.

The executive director of the Tarrant County Democratic Party said he supports the measure.