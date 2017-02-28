FBI, IRS agents testify in John Wiley Price trial

- The FBI agent who headed up the John Wiley Price corruption investigation took the stand Tuesday for the second day of testimony in the county commissioner’s federal trial.

Now retired Agent Don Sherman recalled the day Price’s office was raided at Commissioner’s Court. He said Price’s assistant, Daphney Fain, voluntarily talked to him.

Prosecutors said Fain lied about Price having any connection or reaping financial benefit from her side company. She is also on trial.

An IRS agent testified about Price’s tax returns. In addition to fraud, Price is charged with four counts of tax evasion for not reporting all of his income. There were also some years where his electronic tax returns were not signed.

Agent Roman Hernandez said there was a significant amount of money from three women that Price did not report.

Those three women are Fain, political consultant Kathy Nealy and Karen Manning. Nealy will be tried separately and Manning has already pleaded guilty to tax charges.

Under cross examination, Hernadez admitted that borrowed money doesn’t need to be reported as income.

The federal trial is expected to last four months. The case involves volumes of evidence and may have been the FBI’s largest search warrant execution in Dallas history.