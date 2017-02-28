Johnny Manziel returns to court for domestic violence case

- Former Texas A&M and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel could be back in a Dallas County courtroom Tuesday to find out if a deal to have criminal charges dropped is on or off.

He signed an agreement in November to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after she accused him of assault. But there were reports that he and the woman were partying at the same Miami nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

A judge will review the terms of the deal and determine whether or not Manziel violated them. If he did, he could face trial for domestic violence.