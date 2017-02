3 dead in Van Zandt County murder-suicide News 3 dead in Van Zandt County murder-suicide Three people died Monday what appears to be a double murder-suicide in Van Zandt County, east of Dallas.

- Three people died Monday what appears to be a double murder-suicide in Van Zandt County, east of Dallas.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. A woman and her daughter escaped and called 911.

Deputies later found the bodies of three of their family members in their home in the 1500 block of FM 314 near Van.

The sheriff’s office said it appears a man shot two women before turning the gun on himself. Their names have not yet been released.