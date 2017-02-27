Lawsuit against UIL continues after transgender teen wins state title News Lawsuit against UIL continues after transgender teen wins state title Trinity High School's Mack Beggs made history this weekend.

The transgender teen took the girls' 6A wrestling title after an unbelievable season. But despite that, the controversy surrounding the 17-year-old continues.

A lawsuit filed by a Coppell attorney is still ongoing. It originally wanted to remove Beggs from the girl’s competition this year because Beggs is taking testosterone as part of his transition from female to male.

Now, the lawsuit wants to make sure Beggs does not compete at least against girls next season.

Beggs' mom and stepfather said the attorney has no right to say Mack is cheating. They said it's Mack's work ethic not his testosterone use that took him to state. They also encouraged education on testosterone.

Heather Hays sat down with the attorney filing the lawsuit. Watch the video attached for the full interview.