Arlington PD releases dash cam of 7-Eleven robberies

An officer witnessed the fourth robbery in action, leading to an arrest.

Police released dash cam footage as one of the suspects took off from the scene in the getaway vehicle.

The chase ended with a crash, and eventually both of the suspects were put in handcuffs.

The dash cam video is a front row seat to the chase and car crash early Friday morning. Police say two teens, a boy and a girl, had just robbed the fourth 7-Eleven store in two and a half hours.

Arlington police say the two people who were running out of the 7-Eleven at Matlock and I-20 had just robbed it. The dash camera video shows the officer quickly driving around the store after them.

"But the bad guy saw him. So he decides to shut the door,” explained Arlington Lt. Chris Cook. “She takes off running towards Stephens right there. The female suspect, she's already in the vehicle as the officer pulls up. She had intent. She's gonna try and get away. She flees at a high rate of speed and is southbound on Matlock."

Arlington police say 19-year-old Alisha Gonzalez and 17-year-old Paul Mandujano had already robbed three other 7-Elevens in Arlington.

The first robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning. They wore masks and were armed with a stolen handgun.

Officers all over the city were watching as many convenience stores as they could. Finally, around 4 a.m., their officer saw the two run out of the front door. The chase only lasted a short distance, southbound on Matlock.

After the car wrecked and in the oncoming lane, Gonzalez is seen getting out and running off.

"So she ended up giving up pretty quickly, within about 5 minutes of being in a field grassy area,” Cook said. “No firearm found on her. As officers set up a perimeter where he was last seen, within about 20 minutes he's taken into custody.”

Police say the two are still in the Arlington Jail. Robbery detectives are comparing notes with nearby departments to see if the two may be suspects in other robberies.