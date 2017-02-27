Waco seminary student facing child sex assault charges News Waco seminary student facing child sex assault charges A 27-year-old man, whose family says he's studying to become a pastor, is now facing child sexual assault charges.

Police in the Hill County town of Whitney, south of Dallas, say a woman caught the man with her teenage daughter.

The man’s family says he was attending seminary school in Waco, studying to become a pastor, and works as a pastor in a small church.

Police arrested 27-year-old Benjamin William Nelson at his home in Waco. He's being held on two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one charge of deadly conduct.

Police say a mother discovered Nelson in a car with her underage daughter in a shopping center in Whitney late Sunday night. Nelson was arrested Monday afternoon.

The police chief says the deadly conduct charge stems from the way Nelson was driving recklessly near the girl's mother when he left the scene. Whitney police say their concern now is if there are any other victims.

Anyone who has information or concerns along that is asked to call the Whitney Police Department.