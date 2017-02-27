North Richland Hills jailer helps inmates prepare for life after prison

A woman in charge of watching inmates in the North Richland Hills jail is also making sure they're looked after once they leave.

Melany Krazer's job is a detention officer, but she says her real passion is giving. She says some inmates are booked in naked or wearing stolen clothing, which means they have nothing to wear when they're released.

After donating many of her own belongings to the jail, Krazer set up a program to collect clothes for them. She says it's grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the generosity of North Texans and her co-workers.

“The detention officers here we really do care,” Krazer said. “We really try to not let people leave without clothes or without shoes and make it easier for them to get to go where they need to go afterwards too.”

The clothing initiative isn’t the only outreach program Krazer has started at the jail. Last year, she helped start an inmate resource center with information on programs and services to help them get on the right path.