Vandals cover Plano West with offensive graffiti

- Plano West High School is working to clean up after someone spray painted vulgar and racist messages around campus.

A spokesman for the school district said it was a normal day for students, but a letter will be sent home to parents about the graffiti.

Photos from SKY 4 and FOX 4 viewers showed messages on the walls and doors of the school. One referenced Plano East High School.

At least one student said she was hurt by what was written.

“What school that did it isn't the main concern, but we would like attention to be brought to this incident because racial slurs were used during this vandalism. As an African American senior at Plano West I don't take this lightly or as a joke. This incident shouldn't get washed away as “prank" or a "joke." It's something that should be addressed and taken seriously,” Lauren Gardner said in a letter to FOX 4.

The district is working with police to find those responsible.