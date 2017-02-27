John Wiley Price trial set to begin after delays

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 27 2017 08:48AM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 08:48AM CST

DALLAS - The corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price begins Monday after an unexpected delay.

Opening statements were set for last week, but they were delayed because a jury member became sick and had to be replaced by an alternate.

Price is accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes from businesses in exchange for helping them get contracts with the county.

His longtime assistant Daphne Fain is also on trial. His political consultant, Kathy Nealy, will be tried separately.

The federal trial is expected to last four months.


