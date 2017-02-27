Highland Park HS apologizes after students troll guest speaker

- Administrators at Highland Park High School have apologized to a best-selling author who was harassed while speaking to students.

Author Jamie Ford said the students for no apparent reason began clapping and cheering when he tried to talk, drowning him out.

They even cheered at the topic of his book – the incarceration of Japanese during World War II.

“Despite the 1,000 to one odds, I was not about to be run off stage by a bunch of entitled children who had decided I was just another mark to be bullied,” Ford said on Facebook.

In his post he also brought up Levi Pettit, the alum who was expelled from the University of Oklahoma in 2015 for leading a racist chant.

“In coming to Highland Park, I thought that was an anomaly by one of your former students, a racially insensitive apple in a barrel of healthy fruit. But now I’m not so sure,” Ford said.

Ford said the superintendent apologized to him for the students’ actions. Some students have also reached out to him to apologize for what happen.