Late actor Bill Paxton seen in picture outside JFK's hotel the day he was shot

Actor Bill Paxton died Saturday, his family reported, as a result of complications with surgery. The Fort Worth native is known for his roles in films like, Aliens, Apollo 13, Twister and much more, but many people my not be aware that Paxton saw President John F. Kennedy in Fort Worth, hours before he was assassinated.

An 8-year-old Paxton can be seen in a picture from that day, being held above the crowd outside JFK's hotel in Fort Worth. Stephen Fagin is curator at the Sixth Floor Museum. He stopped by FOX 4 to discuss how that picture was found, and the late actor's connection to the museum.