No arrests made in Oak Cliff police station shooting

Dallas Police are still looking for the suspects in a drive by shooting outside the department’s South Central Patrol Substation in Oak Cliff, Sunday morning.



Police aren’t saying how many suspects they are looking for and couldn’t see where the shots came from.



Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker says at least one of the shots came very close to hitting an officer.



“It appears the shooter initially directed gunfire at a marked squad car in front of the station that was occupied by an officer assigned to station security,” said the Asst. Chief.



“We can't allow these officers to be in danger just putting on a uniform,” said Dallas Police Association president, Michael Mata.



Police believe nine rounds were fired and possibly three hit the building.



“I don't know if they were targeting the officer, or targeting the station. It really doesn't make a difference because the officer was in the line of fire and it's a shame we're here,” said Mata.



Investigators combed the area for hours, looking for shell casings and documenting the damage to the building. Dallas police stations have been targeted for attack before. In 2015 a man shot at, and planted explosives, outside DPD headquarters. He was later chased down and killed by police.



“They think it's OK to drive by a police station and shoot it up, and not care who dies,” said Mata, “We have to make public safety a priority, we have to do that again.”



Police still don’t know why the shooter or shooters may have targeted the station, but a bill on the table in the capitol could increase the penalties for people who purposely commit crimes against first responders and make it a hate crime. That bill covers police officers, firefighters and EMTs. State Repl. Jason Vallalba is the bill’s main backer.



“This is a way to prevent or hopefully help prevent these kinds of random attacks on our police officers merely because they're wearing a blue uniform,” said Vallalba.



The case is being investigated as aggravated assault on a public servant. Criminal defense attorneys say that usually carries a penalty of 5 years to life in prison. The mandatory minimum sentence could be bumped up to a minimum of 15 years if the new hate crime law is passed.