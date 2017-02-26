Fort Worth native, actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61

(Fox News) Actor Bill Paxton has died due to complications from surgery, People magazine reported. He was 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton, born in Fort Worth, Texas, had a long and accomplished career in television and film. Memorable films include “Titanic,” “Aliens,” “The Terminator,” “Tombstone,” “Apollo 13” and “Twister.”

He was also featured in many television shows, including the lead in HBO’s “Big Love,” the “Hatfield & McCoys." He was most recently cast in the CBS drama "Training Day.

