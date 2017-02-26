Garland officer's patrol car hit by suspected drunken driver

A Garland police officer is in the hospital after his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a vehicle fire at west Campbell Road at the President George Bush Turnpike around 12:30 a.m.

A female driving an SUV slammed into the back of a patrol car that was protecting firefighters, police said.

The driver of the SUV walked away from the scene but was later found and arrested for DWI, police said.

The officer has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Medical City Plano with neck and back pain, police said.