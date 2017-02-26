Several rounds of shots fired at east Oak Cliff police station

An investigation is underway into shots fired outside a Dallas police substation in east Oak Cliff.

It happened around 5:19 a.m. Sunday at the Dallas Police South Central Patrol Substation at 1999 E. Camp Wisdom Road, near Simpson Stuart Road.

A shooter fired several rounds from a vehicle that was traveling east on Camp Wisdom Road, Dallas police said in a written statement.

There was property damage but no officers in the area were hurt, police said.

The officer parked in front of the building saw muzzle flashes but did not see the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators were seen Sunday morning taking photos and picking up shell casings.

The Crime Scene Response Unit spent Sunday morning collecting evidence.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Camp Wisdom Road are blocked in the area as of 9:15 a.m.