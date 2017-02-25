North Texas immigrants fill out DACA applications News North Texas immigrants fill out DACA applications President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration has some North Texans fearing deportation. The U.S. - Mexico Chamber of Commerce set up a workshop to help people renew or submit their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA status. Applications for DACA status can be complicated and involve a lot of paperwork. That's exactly why workshops, like the one Saturday, are offered free of charge, and include legal advice. Despite the effort to make the process as painless as possible, there

President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration has some North Texans fearing deportation. The U.S. - Mexico Chamber of Commerce set up a workshop to help people renew or submit their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA status.



Applications for DACA status can be complicated and involve a lot of paperwork. That’s exactly why workshops, like the one Saturday, are offered free of charge, and include legal advice. Despite the effort to make the process as painless as possible, there is still an air of uncertainty for some.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott tells Fox News the Trump administration has made it clear there will be no mass deportations, but many immigrant communities remain concerned.



"Today, people didn't want to come to this because they were scared that they would become a number that they would be picked on because you're a part of DACA,” Said Josie Orosco with the U.S. - Mexico Chamber of Commerce.



“I don't want to work illegally; I want to be able to financially be stable for me, my mother, my family," said DACA applicant, Ingrid Carbajal.



Carbajal came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was just 4-years-old. She now believes the benefits of DACA far outweigh the uncertainty, and will give her peace of mind.



"Freedom to walk the streets without knowing that ICE is going to come and get me,” said Carbajal.



With the help of volunteers, she prepared her paperwork and filed for the $500 DACA application.