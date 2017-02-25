Suspected drunk driver injures 28 after plowing into parade crowd in New Oreleans

Police say 28 people, including a police officer and a toddler, were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.



The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.

Police said a truck was speeding in the opposite direction of the parade toward City Park, when it hit two vehicles and a dump truck, and pushed one car into a telephone pole. The truck then swerved onto the neutral ground and into the crowd of people.



One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2miOHGP) that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.



Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."



Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.



"He was just kind of out of it," she said.

The driver has been arrested and is at the New Orleans Police DWI office.

Five victims are in guarded condition. The police officer is in good condition and the toddler is stable, according to first responders. The injured were taken to seven hospitals in 10 ambulances.