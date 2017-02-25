Mardi Gras-themed fun run attracts large crowd to Oak Cliff News Mardi Gras-themed fun run attracts large crowd to Oak Cliff

More than 1,000 people showed up Saturday morning for the Dash for Beads fun run and walk, which coincides with Mardi Gras.

The event is put on by the Good Space Dash for Beads non-profit organization, which donates proceeds to area schools to promote healthy eating and physical activity. Through the non-profit, schools can apply for grants to learn about a healthy lifestyle.

The event was held in the north Oak Cliff area of Dallas and included 10K and 5K chip-timed fun runs, a 1-mile walk, a costume contest and a family-friendly Mardi Gras festival with live music.

For more information on grants and future events, visit https://dashforthebeads.org/