BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in Balch Springs Friday night.

Crews from Mesquite and Dallas firefighters are helping battle the fire at a car collision shop on South Beltline Road that started just after 7 p.m.

The fire is also endangering nearby businesses. Several wooden pallets from the Texas Pallet Factory have caught fire. 

No injuries have been reported. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

