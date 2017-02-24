- Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in Balch Springs Friday night.

Crews from Mesquite and Dallas firefighters are helping battle the fire at a car collision shop on South Beltline Road that started just after 7 p.m.

The fire is also endangering nearby businesses. Several wooden pallets from the Texas Pallet Factory have caught fire.

Crews battling large fire at Texas Pallet Factory in Balch Springs (Vid: @HibbardStephen) pic.twitter.com/PdinrJ1y26 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 25, 2017

No injuries have been reported. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

FOX 4 will bring you more updates as they become available.