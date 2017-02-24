Police: Cleburne woman shot in head by son

- A man was arrested after Cleburne police say he shot his mother and injured his stepfather.

Police received the initial 911 call around 8:19 a.m. Friday about a shooting in the 300 block of North Pendell Street.

The caller, a 57-year-old woman, said she had just been shot in the head by her son, 24-year-old Shawn Michael Huffaker. She said her husband had also been hurt.

Huffaker ran away and managed to evade police for a few hours until Grand Prairie police found him in the 900 block of Beltline Road and arrested him.

Huffaker’s mother was taken the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His stepfather was treated at the scene and released.