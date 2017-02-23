Transgender rights supporters rally in Downtown Dallas News Transgender rights supporters rally in Downtown Dallas Supporters of transgender rights rallied in downtown Dallas Thursday night.

- Supporters of transgender rights rallied in downtown Dallas Thursday night.

The rally came a day after the Trump administration announced it was rolling back guidelines on transgender bathroom access at public schools that was first issued by the Obama administration.

The Texas legislature is also considering a ‘bathroom bill’ that would set guidelines for public schools and government buildings.

The rally at Belo Garden was attended by a wide range of people, all of them expressing their anger and frustration with President Trump's decision to rescind federal guidelines.

One speaker, who identifies as a transgender woman, said transgender people are only asking for the same rights and considerations as everyone else. Organizers say the rally is the start of a resistance movement to protect the rights of transgender people and are asking Texans to support them during, what they say, is an attack on basic civil rights.

Karen Wireman says she is a concerned mother worried about the wellbeing of her 17-year old transgender son.

“It's a step back considering we live in a nation that once had separate bathrooms separate water fountains and women couldn't vote,” she said. “And I thought those days were over, and they're obviously not. I'm here to fight. I'm a roaring mama bear ready to fight for my child and children like him.”

During a news conference Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the president believes the so-called bathroom debate is a states rights issue and that the federal government should not be getting in the way, which is why the decision was made to do away with the Obama directive.

Spicer said in that same news conference that if states want to pass a law or rule allowing transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice, they're free to do so. In Texas, Senate Bill 6 seeks to do the opposite.