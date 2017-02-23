Records fall as hot weather continues in North Texas News Records fall as hot weather continues in North Texas The hot weather continued Thursday in North Texas as another record fell.

The official high temperature was 88 degrees, breaking the 1933 record for Feb. 23 of 86 degrees. It’s the twelfth time this summer the temperature has been 80 degrees or warmer, breaking the previous record of 10 such days.

Shorts, tank tops, flip flops and a lot of sunglasses were pretty much typical attire around the area for an atypical February day in the area.

In Duncanville, James Street used the unseasonably great weather to get in some practice on his tennis serve.

"I love it! The days it’s bad I'm sad because I can't play tennis, I can't get out, but this is great,” Street said.

Eric Mailley, who was in town from Montreal, is used to hot weather during the summer in Texas. But he wasn’t expecting it for February.

"I knew it would be warmer than we have in Montreal,” Mailley said. “I'm surprised that it’s that warm. I was here last year in June and it's almost the same temperature."

The hot weather will ease off for the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s and temperatures overnight into Saturday will likely drop into the upper 30s, with a high on Saturday in the upper 50s.