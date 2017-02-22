Botched butt injection victim's family files civil suit News Botched butt injection victim’s family files civil suit The family of a Dallas woman who died while receiving illegal butt injections is suing the suspects charged with her murder.

The civil suit claims that Wykesha Reid's children are entitled to damages from those who contributed their mother's death. The lawsuit also attempts to make clear why Reid put her trust in the defendants as she sought a low-cost alternative to a typically expensive cosmetic procedure.

Reid was found dead in a Deep Ellum warehouse in February 2015. It was the same place she'd been several times to have her backside injected with a mystery substance to enhance it.

Denise Ross, also known as ‘Wee-Wee,” and Jimmy Joe Clark are charged with murder and are accused of practicing medicine without a license. Reid's children are now suing the two as well.

"She died because not only did they decide they wanted to make a quick buck doing illegal injections, but also because when their patient started having medical problems they decided to cut and run,” said attorney James Ames.

The lawsuit claims "Clarke and Ross ran from the scene, leaving Ms. Reid locked inside the property overnight, condemning her to death and turning the slum at 3815 East Side Avenue into her tomb."

The civil lawsuit will take a backseat to the criminal cases. Ross will be tried first in March. Her attorney is Heath Harris. He has seen the lawsuit.

"I don't know that it’s based on any evidence they can prove in a court of law,” Harris said. “Again, that'll be up to them when that time comes. I represent Ms. Ross on the criminal allegation, and we're looking forward to defending her."

According to their attorney, Reid's children are not yet ready to talk about the civil suit but want justice and possibly punitive damages.

"They preyed on insecure women and gave them a way to achieve something that they couldn't achieve any other way,” Ames said.

The civil suit was filed on Friday, roughly two years to the day that 34-year-old Wykesha Reid died. The statute of limitations for the case is two years.