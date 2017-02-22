Nurse gets surprise scholarship for saving driver in need

A woman working to become a nurse who helped a driver in distress was rewarded for that selfless act on Wednesday.

Earlier this month Amanda Martinez was driving to get something to eat near her Benbrook home when she noticed a driver acting funny, so she pulled over and then jumped into action. Her personal dash-camera showed her stop the man's car and call for help.

Martinez says she didn't expect any attention when she saved the driver having a medical issue on Feb. 13.

“People come up to me, asking do you consider yourself a hero? And the answer I give them is no, I consider myself human,” Martinez said.

Others called 911, and the man went to the hospital, but this good deed didn't go unnoticed.

Sheila Haley is a nursing professor at TWU. After she saw our story, she awarded Martinez with a $1,000 dollar scholarship.

“It was very commendable what you did, not many people would've done that,” Haley said. “Good deeds often go unrewarded, and I just wanted to reward her and let her know people really saw the story and people care about what she did.”

Martinez was thrilled at the additional help for nursing school.

“I appreciate this so much. Thank you,” Martinez said.

Though Martinez is not a nurse yet, her team at Texas Health Southwest already knows she has what it takes.

“It's a lot of physical work, it's a lot of mental work, and it has to be more than the dollar that drives you, and she has that,” said Juanita Hernandez, Manager, Med-Surg Telemetry.