Jury seated in John Wiley Price corruption trial

- It only took one day to pick a jury for the federal corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

The jury started with a pool of 70 people Tuesday morning. It was narrowed down to 12 jurors and a handful of alternates who will sit through months of testimony.

Price is accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes from businesses and in return helping them win county contracts. His longtime assistant Daphney Fain and political consultant Kathy Nealy are also accused of taking part in the scheme.

The prosecution and defense will deliver opening statements on Thursday.