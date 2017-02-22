Woman found in the street with gunshot wounds

- Police are investigating a murder in Oak Cliff after a woman was found in the street with a gunshot wound.

A driver spotted her on the road just before midnight Tuesday on Balch Drive, which is near Interstate 45 and Bonnie View Road in southeast Dallas. The driver called 911 assuming she had been hit by a car.

Paramedics discovered the woman had been shot in the upper torso. She died at the hospital.

Police said the woman lived in a home near where she was found. They talked to witnesses who heard gunshots, but didn’t see a suspect. Investigators have not yet zeroed in on a suspect or motive.

The woman’s name will be released after her relatives are notified.